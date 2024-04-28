Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 8,577.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Andersons worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Andersons alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Andersons by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Andersons by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 199.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Andersons by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.