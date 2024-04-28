Cwm LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 2.40% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000.

ESGS opened at $43.37 on Friday. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79.

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

