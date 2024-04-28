Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7,499.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.47%.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

