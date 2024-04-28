Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DTE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

