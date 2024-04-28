Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 50.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,275.57 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

