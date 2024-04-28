Cwm LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

