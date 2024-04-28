Cwm LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.