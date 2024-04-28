Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

AWK opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

