Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

