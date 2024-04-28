Cwm LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.1 %

HMN stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,203.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,203.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,327 shares of company stock worth $2,728,271. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

