Cwm LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of National Presto Industries worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NPK stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.42 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

