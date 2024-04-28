Cwm LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

