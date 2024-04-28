Cwm LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WaFd worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WaFd alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in WaFd by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WaFd by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WaFd by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Stock Down 0.0 %

WaFd stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAFD

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.