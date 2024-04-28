Cwm LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $194.15 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.