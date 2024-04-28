Cwm LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of UFP Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $213.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.59. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $257.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $358,195.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,466 shares in the company, valued at $927,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $358,195.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

