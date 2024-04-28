Cwm LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Centene by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 271,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

CNC opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

