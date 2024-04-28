Cwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after buying an additional 856,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,452,000 after buying an additional 792,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after buying an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 198,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,138,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

