Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.30 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

