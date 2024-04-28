Cwm LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,380,000 after acquiring an additional 272,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE FE opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

