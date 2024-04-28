Cwm LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $233.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.15 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

