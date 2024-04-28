Cwm LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 406.7% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $95.23.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

