Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

