Cwm LLC Purchases 4,169 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $84.73 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.37, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

