Cwm LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $410.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.14.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.57.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $31,779,805. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

