Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161,909 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,320 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $305.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

