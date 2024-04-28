Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

