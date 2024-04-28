Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

