Cwm LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NHI stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

