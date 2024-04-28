Cwm LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

PBH stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

