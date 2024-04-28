Cwm LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

