Cwm LLC Sells 372 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
