Cwm LLC Sells 372 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.