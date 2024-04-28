Cwm LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 325,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

