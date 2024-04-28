Cwm LLC Sells 5,268 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of Kelly Services worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,485,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $827.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

