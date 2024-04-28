Cwm LLC Sells 979 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after purchasing an additional 425,923 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 220,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,809,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 131,589 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

POR opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

