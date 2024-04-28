Cwm LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.55% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $33.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

