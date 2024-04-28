Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

