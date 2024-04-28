Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 86.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

