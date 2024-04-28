Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

NASDAQ DADA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $381.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

