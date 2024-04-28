Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 213.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 248,773.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 104,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 114,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $395.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.83 and its 200 day moving average is $325.70.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

