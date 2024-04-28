Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Denny’s worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 112.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 350,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296,554 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 17.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 228,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 431,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Denny’s stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

