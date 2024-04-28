Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

DBX stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,721 shares of company stock worth $4,548,575 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

