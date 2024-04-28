Echo45 Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $266.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $854.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.