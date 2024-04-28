Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

