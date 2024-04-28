Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

