Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

