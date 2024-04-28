EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.