Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $731.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $823.50 and its 200-day moving average is $803.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

