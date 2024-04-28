Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,997,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 526,814 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,238,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

