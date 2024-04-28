Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 52,972 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 220.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,383,000. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 609,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

PEBO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.