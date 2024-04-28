Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SIG opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.